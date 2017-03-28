Oregon redshirt junior Sulman Raza celebrates sinking a putt on hole 17 to keep Oregon's chances of winning the national championship alive. The Oregon Ducks play in the final round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on June 1, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon sweeps Duck Invitational for fourth win in last five events

Oregon men’s golf dominated every aspect of the 28th Annual Duck Invitational, a 15-team two-day tournament that concluded Tuesday at Eugene Country Club.

The Ducks won the team event by 18 strokes and took five of the top six spots in the individual standings. They swept the Duck Invitational for the first time since 2013.

It’s the team’s third-straight win and fourth in its last five events.

A pair of Oregon seniors took the top-two individual spots. Sulman Raza won the individual title with an eight-under par. He golfed as an individual, meaning his score was not factored into the team title.

It was Raza’s first event at Eugene Country Club since he clinched Oregon’s first-ever golf national championship last season and a nice bounce-back performance from his last tournament, in which he finished 12-over par at the Bandon Dunes Championship.

Wyndham Clark, whom Golfweek ranks as the No. 1 collegiate golfer, led the Ducks’ starting five. He finished in second place, three-strokes behind Raza at five-under par.

Standout freshman Norman Xiong, a selectee for the 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup U.S. team, took third overall with four-under par, and sophomore Edwin Yi scored two-under par to secure fifth.

Freshman Kevin Geniza and sophomore Ryan Gronlund rounded out the team’s starting five at three-over and six-over par.

Raza was one of four Oregon golfers who participated only as individuals in the event. Senior Nigel Lett finished with one-under par. Freshman Roberto Lebrija finished in 80th place, and sophomore Sam Foust tied for 83rd place; both posted double-digit over-par scores.

In the team standings, the Pac-12 had five teams finish in the top-six. Arizona (+10) and Utah (+15) took second and third, with Oregon State (+20) and Washington State (+26) finishing fifth and sixth.

Individually, Arizona had the only other player in the top six not wearing an Oregon uniform. Brad Reeves finished the event in fourth place at three-under par.

Ten of the top 12 golfers in the tournament were from the Pac-12.

The Ducks face a quick turnaround for their next event. They head to Stanford, California, to compete in The Goodwin, a three-day event that begins Thursday.

