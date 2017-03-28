Former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla (15) sprints the ball towards the end zone during a game against Fresno State. (Emerald Archives)

Former Duck Colt Lyerla arrested for heroin possesion one month after felony drug conviction

Former Oregon football player Colt Lyerla was arrested for heroin possession and forgery Monday. He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail.

Two weeks ago, Lyerla was sentenced to 18 months probation after his conviction in a 2016 heroin possession case in Washington County. Conditions of his probation include attending a substance abuse prevention class and “not frequenting places where drugs are bought or sold.”

One of the best high school football players in Oregon history, Lyerla played two seasons for the Ducks under head coach Chip Kelly before quitting the team during Mark Helfrich’s first season in 2013.

Lyerla was arrested in Eugene for cocaine possession in October 2013, less than two weeks after quitting the Oregon football team. He was arrested for DUII in Washington County in September 2014 before his August 2016 arrest for heroin possession.

Lyerla will be arraigned at 3 p.m. Tuesday; this post will be updated after the arraignment.

