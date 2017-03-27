The Oregon Ducks take on the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT on March 25, 2017 (Courtesy - Eric Evans/Oregon Athletics)

UConn dispatches Oregon 90-52 to end NCAA Tournament run

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — It started. Then it was over.

In a flash, UConn had a 23-4 lead. Then the top-ranked Huskies scored again. And again. And then again.

Oregon’s unexpected climb through the ranks of the NCAA Tournament bracket came to a close on Monday night at Webster Bank Arena, where UConn forced 21 Oregon turnovers en route to a 90-52 win.

The Ducks’ season comes to a close at 23-14 after advancing to March Madness for the first time since 2005 and knocking of No. 7-seeded Temple, No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Maryland.

But UConn’s 111-game streak and offense hammer was too much for the Ducks.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 15 points and had eight boards while Ruthy Hebard had 12 points.

During the fourth quarter, the Huskies took their largest lead of the game — 36 points — on a jumper by Napheesa Collier, who had 28 points. Gabby Williams added 25 points.

UConn took a 49-24 lead to intermission after forcing 17 first-half turnovers.

The Huskies finished the half on a 15-3 run and had more steals (12) than the Ducks had field goals (nine). The Ducks shot 41.7 percent in the first half but only attempted 12 shots while UConn got off 22 total shots.

Oregon had trimmed the UConn lead to 13 points, 34-21, with 6:15 left before halftime on a pair of Ionescu free throws.

Oregon trailed 23-4 just 6:49 into the game after UConn scored three consecutive 3-pointers, drained two free throws and scored three field goals.

UConn advances to play Mississippi State in the Final Four on Friday in Dallas.

This story will be updated.

