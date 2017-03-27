Oregon Ducks midfielder Bella Pyne (14) celebrates with teammates after sinking a shot. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse takes down George Mason, 17-12

Oregon women’s lacrosse had four players score hat tricks to defeat the George Mason Patriots, 17-12, on Monday in Fairfax, Virginia.

George Mason jumped to an early lead, scoring the first two goals of the game. That lead was short lived as Oregon responded with a 5-0 run to lead by three with 19 minutes remaining in the first half. Mariah Gatti scored the first two followed by a goal from Shannon Williams, Julia Bolte and Bella Pyne.

The Patriots scored two more goals to narrow the Oregon lead to one with less than 13 minutes in the half, but Oregon’s Jill Zubillaga scored her first goal of the day less than a minute later to put the Ducks back up by two.

The Ducks would go on to score four more goals compared to the Patriots’ two to finish out the half leading by three.

To start the second period, the Patriots came out fighting and narrowed the deficit to 1; however, Pyne responded by scoring her third and fourth goals of the game. With 16 minutes left in gameplay, the Ducks led 12-9.

George Mason’s Alexa McGovern was able to put one in the back of the net before Oregon rallied for a 4-0 run. Those goals were scored by Gatti, her third; Bolte, her second; and Zubillaga, her third. With ten minutes left on the clock, the Ducks led, 16-10.

George Mason finished off the game with two more goals, followed by one more from Williams to put her game total to four.

The Ducks ended the game with 27 shots on goal compared to the Patriots’ 18, to win 17-12.

Pyne led the team in goals with five, followed closely behind by Williams with four. Gatti and Zubillaga also had hat tricks to round off the top Oregon scorers. Cambi Cukar, who leads the MPSF in assists this season with 26, picked up a team-high five assists to bring her career total to 109. She needs only six more to break the all-time Oregon career assists record.

This win brings the Ducks’ record to 7-4 (3-1 MPSF).

The Ducks will now remain in Virginia and play its eighth-straight road game against Virginia on Wednesday.

