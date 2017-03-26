Rhode Island Rams head coach Dan Hurley sighs while Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman claps following a foul call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Butler: Can anyone stop Oregon?

Oregon may just win it all.

Jordan Bell had eight blocks in Oregon’s 74-60 victory over No.1 seed Kansas, the most ever by a Pac-12 player in the NCAA Tournament. He is the eighth player in college basketball to record 12 or more rebounds for four straight tournament games, joining the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan and Blake Griffin, among others.

Again, eight blocks, with each one more impressive than the last. Bell wanted more but he was in The Jayhawks’ head. They tried and failed to get shots over and around him. He earned Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Region for his masterful defensive performances.

Bell overshadowed another great Tyler Dorsey game — 27 points and 6-of-10 from three. Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks was relatively quiet in the last four games, but he contributed a solid 17.

Oregon has handled every challenger. The Ducks dominated Iona in the first round. They squeezed past the match-up from hell that was Rhode Island. Michigan, a team some suspected was sent on a divine mission after its plane crashed during the Big Ten Tournament, failed to hit the game-winning shot. Oregon survived.

Kansas destroyed Big Ten Champion Purdue by almost 30 two days before they played the Ducks.

So what’s stopping Oregon from winning the national championship?

(It’s ok Duck fans, just breathe slowly and knock on some wood).

Dorsey is playing the best basketball of his life; he’s averaging 24.5 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. Bell looks like he’s trying to carry Chris Boucher’s missing numbers as well. Brooks, who hasn’t taken over a game but is playing well, could be Oregon’s third best player right now.

Dylan Ennis scored 10 points against Michigan after a poor game against Rhode Island. His defensive energy is always something Oregon needs.

Pritchard and Benson combine for enough production from the point guard. Although a significant contribution from either player would be enough to throw opposing defenses for a loop. If Dorsey and Brooks are scoring while Bell grabs rebounds, and you have Pritchard or Benson bombing from three, then Oregon won’t lose another game.

The Ducks will face the winner of Kentucky and North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz.

For an instant analysis, the Ducks would prefer Kentucky, mainly to avoid North Carolina’s powerful big men. Bell has been brilliant, but North Carolina’s forwards are a different beast.

Kentucky’s brilliant guards will be hard to handle, but Kansas had a similar build, and that didn’t go well for them.

Only one team can win it all, and Oregon has as good of a chance as any of them. But what if Oregon loses in the Final Four? Odds say they probably will, so if it happens, how will this season be remembered?

The Ducks have already accomplished the greatest season in program history. Yes, I know they won the title in 1939, but making the Final Four in 2017 is exponentially more difficult. Oregon is not a traditional basketball powerhouse, so fans are currently in the happy-go-lucky, ‘we’re a basketball school now’ phase. A Final Four appearance may be enough to appease a new fanbase.

Dorsey, Brooks and Bell want to make this a basketball school — permanently. A title would do that, and it’s just two games away.

