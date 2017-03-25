The Oregon Ducks take on the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT on March 25, 2017 (Eric Evans/Oregon Athletics

Watch: Oregon press conference after Ducks storm past Maryland to advance to Elite Eight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Oregon’s March Madness journey continues to roll along.

The Ducks, a No. 10 seed, are the lowest-seeded team left standing in the NCAA Tournament after a 77-63 win over No. 3 Maryland on Saturday. Oregon advances to the Elite Eight where No. 1-ranked UConn awaits in the Bridgeport Regional on Monday.

Watch head coach Kelly Graves, Ruthy Hebard, Oti Gildon and Sabrina Ionescu talk with reporters after the historic win:

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments