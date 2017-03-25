SportsWomen's Basketball
The Oregon Ducks take on the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT on March 25, 2017 (Eric Evans/Oregon Athletics

Watch: Oregon press conference after Ducks storm past Maryland to advance to Elite Eight

March 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm


BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Oregon’s March Madness journey continues to roll along.

The Ducks, a No. 10 seed, are the lowest-seeded team left standing in the NCAA Tournament after a 77-63 win over No. 3 Maryland on Saturday. Oregon advances to the Elite Eight where No. 1-ranked UConn awaits in the Bridgeport Regional on Monday.

Watch head coach Kelly Graves, Ruthy Hebard, Oti Gildon and Sabrina Ionescu talk with reporters after the historic win:

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football . He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

LacrosseSports

Towson goes on 7-0 run to take down Oregon lacrosse

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks stun No. 3-seeded Maryland 77-63 to advance to Elite Eight

Men's BasketballSports

Morris: Oregon’s elusive ‘perfect game’ is what it will take to defeat Kansas

BaseballSports

Oregon baseball starts the weekend with win over rival Huskies