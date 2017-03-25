Oregon Ducks midfielder Bella Pyne (14) attempts a shot as California Golden Bears Elizabeth Koehler (35) and Charlotte Biffar (1) defend. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Towson goes on 7-0 run to take down Oregon lacrosse

A strong second half performance led the Towson Tigers over the Oregon lacrosse team, 10-7, on Saturday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland.

Sophomore Shannon Williams, the Ducks’ leading scorer, started off scoring less than four minutes into the game to give Oregon the early lead.

The lead was short lived, however, as Towson scored two consecutive goals to overtake the Ducks by 1. Oregon’s Bella Pyne tied the game with 1:26 left in the first quarter to finish off first half scoring.

William’s replicated her first half performance, scoring early to give the Ducks the lead. The Tigers responded two minutes later to tie it at 3.

Junior Jill Zubillaga scored with 24:21 remaining in the game to give the Ducks the lead once again. That goal was assisted by Oregon’s season assist leader Cambi Cukar. Cukar is currently second all-time in assists for the Ducks. This assist puts her career total at 105. She now only needs ten more to pass the current all-time record of 114.

That was the last time the Ducks would lead the Tigers. From there, Towson went on a 7-0 run to lead Oregon 10-4 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

The Ducks had a strong 3-0 run to follow with goals from Pyne, Zubillaga and Cukar, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit and the Tigers ultimately won 10-7.

The Ducks have lost three of its last four games and this loss puts the Ducks at 6-4 (3-1 MPSF) on the season. The Ducks sit at fourth in the MPSF standings behind Colorado, Stanford and USC, but there is still much conference play for the Ducks who finish the season with four-straight conference games.

The Ducks will conclude its seven-straight road game stretch as they head to Virginia to play George Mason on Monday and Virginia on Wednesday.

