Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) lays the ball up under the arms of Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Morris: Oregon’s elusive ‘perfect game’ is what it will take to defeat Kansas

Dana Altman is a tough man to please.

Even in a season where Oregon has won a school-record 32 games and counting, rarely has its head coach been completely satisfied.

“We’re still not playing our best basketball,” Altman would often lament following double-digits wins.

He was usually correct.

A number of times this season, the Ducks committed too many turnovers, missed too many free throws and failed to finish strong; and every time, Altman let them know.

That sentiment was likely echoed after Oregon’s 69-68 win over Michigan on Friday night. It certainly was at halftime, even with the Ducks leading by two.

“Right where we wanna be,” Altman said. “Didn’t play our best, and we’re right there. … We’re so much better than that. Let’s go out there and fight, scratch, claw.”

Oregon did fight, scratch and claw. Their reward will be a match-up with No.1 seed Kansas on Saturday for a chance to go the Final Four.

But to advance, Oregon will need to do something its head coach feels it hasn’t done all season: play its best basketball.

The Ducks will need to play perfectly to beat Kansas.

The Jayhawks have been a top 10 team this entire season. They boast a future top-five overall pick in Josh Jackson and the potential national player of the year in Frank Mason.

Combine those two sharpshooters with Devonte’ Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, high-flyer Lagerald Vick and a trio of talented big-men, Kansas possesses one of, if not the most, talented core in the country.

Also, Kansas City is less than 50 miles from Lawrence, so essentially, this a home game for Kansas.

But don’t write the Ducks off just yet.

Oregon didn’t just stumble into the Elite 8. Even without Chris Boucher, the Ducks have been one of the best tournament teams.

Tyler Dorsey is playing his best basketball of the season over the last three games. Dillon Brooks isn’t playing especially well, but he’s still essential to the team’s success. Jordan Bell is his usual shot-blocking and offensively efficient self.

The identity of this team has not changed much since Boucher went down. Their offense still heavily relies on threes and they pressure teams on defense. They also match-up fairly well with Kansas who, like the Ducks, gets most of its production from its wings and guards.

For all we know, Saturday could very well be another blowout win for the Jayhawks. Objectively, they’re more talented, have more experience and they will be playing with a home court advantage.

As of Friday night, Kansas is favored by seven and has a 60 percent chance to win, according to ESPN.

It will take a near perfect game from Oregon to upset Kansas and advance to its second Final Four in school history. If the Ducks do win, maybe Altman will admit that they’re playing their best basketball. That is, until the Final Four, where he will say they somehow need to be even better.

He is usually correct.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments