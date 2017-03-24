STRFKR to play the Roseland Theater on Saturday night

On Saturday night, indie-pop band STRFKR will perform a hometown show in Portland at the Roseland Theater. Brooklyn duo Psychic Twins will open the show.

The band’s frontman, Joshua Hodges, originally founded the band as a solo project in 2007. Hodges added bassist/keyboardist Shawn Glassford and drummer Keil Corcoran after recording and releasing the band’s first EP alone. Since then, STRFKR has played several worldwide tours, released four full-length studio albums and accumulated a strong cult following.

The Portland-based trio is currently touring in support of its fifth studio album, titled “Vault Vol. 1.” The album is filled with 20 previously unheard tracks that didn’t make the final cut for its debut self-titled EP. With the exception of “Only Humans,” which clocks in at over six minutes in length, most of the songs only last for a minute or two. It is by no means a cohesive record, and the band knows it, too. The intention of releasing these tracks is to provide an insight into the band’s writing process. The record is just the first of three such albums that the band plans to release.

After making their homecoming stop in Portland, STRFKR will continue the tour heading south. First to Boise then onto California, where they will play four cities in four nights.

Watch the video for “Open Your Eyes” below:

Check out the Emerald’s Q&A with Tame Impala touring bassist Cameron Avery here .

Follow Zach Price on Twitter: @zach_price24

Comments