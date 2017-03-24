Arts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaNewsNews PodcastsPodcast
Podcast: Winter term news wrap-up

March 24, 2017


The biggest University of Oregon news stories from winter 2017 term are unearthed and recapitulated by senior news reporter Max Thornberry in this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network.

These stories include: why Ta-Nehisi Coates’ speech ended early; the tuition increase affecting all students starting fall 2017; UO student dining hall workers lose their free shift meals; the proposed policy that would have regulated when and where student protests take place on campus and the Women’s March and protests surrounding the Inauguration in January.

Arts and culture editor Craig Wright shares some of the best stories from the arts & culture desk from the past term: the Bean Hall remodel; the Emerald interviews with Vince Staples, Jake Shimabukuro and Evan Stephens Hall of Pinegrove and more. Plus, we get a look ahead what to expect from the Emerald next term.

This episode, which you can listen to above, was produced by Emerson Malone.

Craig Wright

Craig is the senior arts and culture editor for the Emerald. He is from West Linn, Oregon, and is a senior majoring in journalism at the UO. He has made Nick Frost laugh and has been deemed to be "f---ed up in the head" by legendary thrash-metal band Slayer.

