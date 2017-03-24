Oregon forward Oti Gildon (32) drives the ball past Long Beach State guard Jewelyn Sawyer (13). The Oregon Ducks face the Long Beach State University 49ers during the WNIT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon’s Oti Gildon getting valuable NCAA Tournament minutes off the bench

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Ducks count on Oti Gildon to bring an edge to the court, whether that’s off the bench or in the pre-game huddle.

Coaches praise the 6-foot-1 sophmore for her ability to adapt to a variety of positions on the court. She’s averaged 13 minutes off the bench in Oregon’s last four games and is one of four reserves who have seen the court in NCAA Tournament play.

“She’s versatile,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “Oti is just a versatile player. She can guard guards. She can guard big kids. She’s excellent on the offensive boards.”

Gildon, who scored eight points and pulled down six boards in 18 minutes of play during the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal game against Stanford, had a season-high 16 points earlier this season against Clemson. She also had a season-high 23 minutes when the Ducks played at USC.

When Gildon comes in for Mallory McGwire, she shows the defense a different look. McGwire’s midrange jumper can sometimes catch defenders off guard. Gildon, meanwhile, often attacks the basket, switching things up.

Gildon — a Spokane, Washington, native — knows she can have an impact on both ends of the floor. She was a five-star recruit out of high school and ranked No. 37 by espnW HoopGurlz in the 2015 class.

“I try to go with the flow pretty much,” Gildon said. “I just try and make sure I do what I’m told to do when I’m in there, which is rebound, box out and play solid D.”

Teammates know Gildon’s ability to have fun on the bench and encourage teammates is just as important.

And in the third quarter of the Ducks’ takedown of Duke, ESPN cameras caught Gildon midway through a dance. That is, until she realized she was being filmed.

“She gives us a different look, just energy,” Graves said. “She’s a fun-loving kid. She kind of keeps the team loose and works her butt off. There are a lot of different areas she’s helping us.”

McGwire likes the way Gildon attacks rebounding when she’s on the floor. McGwire said Gildon is aggressive and determined when she enters the game.

“She’s helping us so much on the defensive boards, grabbing the rebounds,” McGwire said. “It’s making a huge difference. Her offensive game — she’s so strong around the hoop. That is also a big impact.”

Gildon said she’s savoring every moment of Oregon’s first Sweet 16 berth in program history. The No. 10-seeded Ducks face No. 3 Maryland on Saturday morning (8:36 a.m. PT, ESPN).

“It’s a great experience,” she said. “I’m so excited to be here and excited for our team to be here. I can’t wait to play on Saturday. It’s going to be a big stage and big crowd.”

