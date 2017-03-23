Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaMusicPodcast
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Emerald Recommends songs for your spring break

and March 23, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, podcast editor Emerson Malone and arts and culture writer Sararosa Davies dish out their recommendations for what tunes to play this spring break.

Here are the songs you’ll hear in this episode:

“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell
“Something for your M.I.N.D.” by Superorganism
“I Stand Corrected” by Vampire Weekend
“Me and Your Mama” by Childish Gambino
“San Diego” by Hinds
“Name For You” by The Shins
“Harvard” by Diet Cig
“Junie” by Solange

Listen to the podcast above. This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Special thanks to Superorganism for letting us play its song in its entirety!

Comments

Tags:,
Emerson Malone

Emerson Malone

Podcast producer with The Daily Emerald and student research fellow with the UO-UNESCO Crossings Institute.

Related Posts

Arts & Culture

Use spring break to your advantage by networking and traveling

Fraternity & Sorority LifeNews

2014 Rho Gamma selection process draws to a close

Arts & Culture

UO alternative spring break inspires Pi Beta Phi’s Mary Beth Carroll

News

13th Avenue business slows during breaks