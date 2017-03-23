Podcast: Emerald Recommends songs for your spring break

In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, podcast editor Emerson Malone and arts and culture writer Sararosa Davies dish out their recommendations for what tunes to play this spring break.

Here are the songs you’ll hear in this episode:

“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

“Something for your M.I.N.D.” by Superorganism

“I Stand Corrected” by Vampire Weekend

“Me and Your Mama” by Childish Gambino

“San Diego” by Hinds

“Name For You” by The Shins

“Harvard” by Diet Cig

“Junie” by Solange

Listen to the podcast above. This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Special thanks to Superorganism for letting us play its song in its entirety!

