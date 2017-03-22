Oregon Ducks forward Jillian Alleyne (14) high fives teammates at the end of the game. The Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 21 2016. (Taylor Wilder/Emerald)

Oregon alums say NCAA Tournament run has brought them together

Oregon’s historical run to the Sweet 16 has energized and connected the program’s former players.

On Facebook, Snapchat and other social media platforms, Duck greats like Jillian Alleyne and Bev Smith have seen positive messages of support and enthusiasm. It makes sense — the Ducks are Sweet 16-bound for the first time in program history. They took down Duke on Monday and will play Maryland on Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The support dates as far back as Smith’s days in 1978-82 to Alleyne’s recent time 2012-16.

“All these players, even those who haven’t been coached by Coach Kelly [Graves] but have been a part of the program, are so excited for this team,” Alleyne said. “It’s that, ‘Once a Duck, Always a Duck.’ It’s cool to see how excited everyone is about that they’re doing.”

Alleyne has even connected players she didn’t personally play alongside, like Amanda Johnson, a 2012 graduate. Alleyne said looking back on her time at Oregon, she’s proud that each year’s team built the foundation for the next team’s success.

For Smith, Oregon’s postseason run is gratifying. As a former player and coach, she’s been called the Larry Bird of Oregon women’s hoops. She was also the last coach to take the Ducks to March Madness in 2005.

“People back to the day when I played are re-connecting,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of things happening on social media. It feels great to see your university achieve things that, I think we always thought were possible, just not able to make them happen.”

Smith added she thinks alumni are energized in part because Graves has been inclusive in his outreach.

Former Duck Katie Gruys, who was at Cameron Indoor Stadium over the weekend to see the Ducks in-person, said the Sweet 16 is exactly what she saw coming.

“It’s amazing to see it come together,” Gruys said in a text message. “As an upperclassman, we knew we weren’t necessarily see the results right away. But it’s nice looking back and being able to say I helped set the standard and building blocks for the Ducks moving forward.”

Alleyne, who has been around the team this season as she’s rehabbed her knee, said she foresaw a win over Duke — even though the Blue Devils hadn’t lost at home all season.

“I just saw it,” Alleyne said. “After that first quarter, I’m like, ‘Oh. They’re going to win this game.’ I had no doubt that they were going to pull it out. It’s so unreal to see that they’re going to the Sweet 16.”

The Ducks — the only team in the NCAA Tournmanet which starts three freshmen — face their toughest task to date in Maryland. The Terps won the Big 10 title and sport a 32-2 overall record.

But Smith said from her perspective, the Ducks have a special thing going.

“They’re so fun to watch,” Smith said. “It looks like they have fun playing with each other. They’re fearless because they don’t know any better. And they’re fundamental. I think anytime you get those three things happening, you have a chance for success. The coaches have really shaped and sharpened them.”

