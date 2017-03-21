Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) takes a three-point jump shot over Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) to give his team the lead at the end of the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Oregon men and women’s basketball on to Sweet 16, softball stays perfect

— After Oregon women’s basketball won its first NCAA Tournament game in 12 years thanks to a late basket and block by Ruthy Hebard, the No. 10 seed Ducks beat No. 2 seed Duke in the second round on Duke’s home court, giving the Blue Devils their first loss at home this year. The Ducks take on Maryland in the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance.

— Tyler Dorsey rescued Oregon men’s basketball with his late-game heroics in the No. 3 seed Ducks’ second round NCAA Tournament win over Rhode Island in Sacramento. Oregon faces Michigan in the third round in Kansas City on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT.

Oregon is one of three schools with both its men’s and women’s teams in the Sweet 16. The Ducks joined Baylor, South Carolina and UCLA on Monday night.

— Oregon softball remained undefeated this past weekend after sweeping Cal in the Ducks’ Pac-12 opening series. Oregon is ranked No. 3 in the nation and travels to Utah next weekend.

— In similar fashion as softball, Oregon acrobatics and tumbling scored a season-high point total and stayed undefeated in a win over Fairmont State at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night.

— Like softball, Oregon baseball opened its Pac-12 play with a series win at Cal, winning the first two of the three games. The Ducks host Washington this weekend.

— Oregon women’s tennis made history this weekend by beating USC for the first time in program history.

— Oregon lacrosse fell to Colorado but the Ducks are still 6-3 and 3-1 in Pac-12 play.

— The University of Oregon released its findings of the athletic department’s free speech investigation.

