Things to do this week: Duck Chuck Disc Golf, Alton Brown Live and K. Flay at WOW Hall

Monday, March 20 -Thursday, March 30: Modern Love Exhibit at The Lincoln Gallery (309 W 4th Ave.), weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., free

“Modern Love,” an exhibit that opened on Feb. 3 in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, is a community art showcase that features artwork from Eugene’s community members and participants who are working for Oregon Supported Living Program’s Arts and Culture Program. The exhibit stands as an apt portrayal of love in the modern age, highlighting not only its trials and tribulations but also the celebration and magnificence of such journeys. The theme will be captured with various art forms, including sculpture, paintings, prints, unique installations and mixed media art forms.

Keep an eye out for future quarterly exhibitions at The Lincoln Gallery. Find out more on the OSLP website.

-Carleigh Oeth

Friday, March 24: Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science at Hult Center for Performing Arts (7th and Willamette), 8 p.m., $40-$68 for tickets

The Food Network’s Alton Brown will be in Eugene for a live show featuring scientific and culinary experiments. With a focus on the spectacle, Brown’s show includes random audience participation and multimedia gimmicks, along with some messy food projects. This show provides a great chance to see Brown, who is known for hosting “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Iron Chef America,” in a different hosting light. There will be puppets and singing, according to the tour’s website. Eat Your Science is Brown’s second tour after 2015’s Edible Inevitable. If you’re looking for a way to destress after finals and see some some mad-scientist style cooking fun, check out Alton Brown’s whimsical show this Friday.

Find out more at http://www.hultcenter.org/ or call the Hult Center’s ticket office at (541)-682-5000.

-Sararosa Davies

Saturday, March 25: UO Disc Golf Club’s Duck Chuck 2017, Erb Memorial Union (1228 University St.), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20

To kick off the start of spring break, the University of Oregon Disc Golf Club will be hosting its annual Duck Chuck event on campus. The event is family-friendly and non-competitive with a course ready for anyone to play. Registration will continue through the afternoon and costs $20. With the payment you get to play a full round on the course with a brand new disc to take home afterward. Playing an additional round will cost five dollars per person. The event will also include a raffle, games, prizes and more.

The Disc Golf Club is a student-run organization and proceeds from Duck Chuck 2017 will help the team attend competitions, including the upcoming National Collegiate Disc Golf Championships. For more information on the club, their upcoming competitions and the Duck Chuck 2017, visit their Facebook page.

-Leanne Harloff

Sunday, March 26: Public Tour of Rodin Exhibit at Portland Art Museum, (1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR), 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tours are free for members or with museum admission, and free for all aged 17 and younger

Explore the Portland Art Museum this spring break with expert docents who are well-versed in what the museum has to offer. One of many tours open to the public over the next week highlight the special exhibition of Auguste Rodin sculptures. The show commemorates the 100th anniversary of the revolutionary sculptor’s death and displays many of Rodin’s notable works. The sculptor’s representation of bronze as living flesh combined with his interest in capturing human emotion was highly influential upon younger artists, both in Europe and America. Rodin: The Human Experience reveals why the sculptor is considered the crucial link between traditional and modern sculpture.

Tickets for the P.A.M. are $19.99 for adults, $16.99 for students and seniors, and free to members or those under 17 years of age. Visit http://portlandartmuseum.org for more information.

-Franklin Lewis

Wednesday, March 29: K. Flay at WOW Hall (291 W 8th Avenue) 8 p.m., $15 at the door

Enjoy spring break in Eugene with K. Flay this Wednesday, with her upcoming performance at WOW Hall. The artist from Illinois is known for her genre-bending music which mixes hip-hop and indie for a beautiful soundscape. Flay will release her second album “Every Where Is Somewhere” on April 7, nearly three years after her hit debut album “Life As A Dog.” The 2014 album was funded by fans through PledgeMusic and reached No. 14 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart. Since “Life as a Dog,” Flay signed to Night Street Records, a subdivision of Interscope Records. She’s been a common addition to many summer festival lineups this year, including Firefly Music Festival and Forecastle Festival. Catch Flay with her unique brand of indie hip-hop this week at WOW Hall between her stops in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

-Casey Miller

