Men's BasketballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks survive in the second round of the NCAA tournament, defeat the Rhode Island Rams 75-72

March 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm


Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) pounds the padding under the basket during warm-ups. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Mathews (0) blocks an attempted shot by Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) with his fingertips. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

The Rhode Island Rams bench jump out of their seats in excitement following an and-one call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) lays the ball up under the arms of Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Rhode Island Rams head coach Dan Hurley pleads his team’s case following a foul call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) puts up a one-handed shot under the basket. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) catches a pass in the post. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) drives past Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell (32). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Rhode Island Rams head coach Dan Hurley sighs while Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman claps following a foul call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) takes a three-point jump shot over the extend arm of Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks with forward Jordan Bell (1) between plays. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Mathews (0) takes off after gaining control of a loose rebound. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) attempts to block Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Mathews (0). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell (32) celebrates after teammate Stanford Robinson (13) drew an and-one call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) takes a wild three-point shot as the shot clock expires. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) takes a three-point jump shot over Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) to give his team the lead at the end of the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) is surrounded by teammates following the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) is overcome with emotion as he speaks with the voice of the ducks, radio commentator Jerry Allen, after the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Comments

Aaron Nelson

Aaron Nelson

Related Posts

SportsWomen's Tennis

Oregon women’s tennis defeats USC for the first time in school history

Men's BasketballSports

Oregon defeats Rhode Island behind Dorsey’s big game

Men's BasketballSports

Tyler Dorsey hits two late 3’s to send Oregon to the Sweet 16

LacrosseSports

Oregon lacrosse falls to Colorado 16-11