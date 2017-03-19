Photos: The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks survive in the second round of the NCAA tournament, defeat the Rhode Island Rams 75-72

Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) pounds the padding under the basket during warm-ups. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Mathews (0) blocks an attempted shot by Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) with his fingertips. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
The Rhode Island Rams bench jump out of their seats in excitement following an and-one call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) lays the ball up under the arms of Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Rhode Island Rams head coach Dan Hurley pleads his team’s case following a foul call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) puts up a one-handed shot under the basket. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) catches a pass in the post. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) drives past Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell (32). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Rhode Island Rams head coach Dan Hurley sighs while Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman claps following a foul call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) takes a three-point jump shot over the extend arm of Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks with forward Jordan Bell (1) between plays. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Mathews (0) takes off after gaining control of a loose rebound. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) attempts to block Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Mathews (0). The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell (32) celebrates after teammate Stanford Robinson (13) drew an and-one call. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) takes a wild three-point shot as the shot clock expires. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) takes a three-point jump shot over Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson (23) to give his team the lead at the end of the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) is surrounded by teammates following the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) is overcome with emotion as he speaks with the voice of the ducks, radio commentator Jerry Allen, after the game. The No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks play the Rhode Island Rams in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 19, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)