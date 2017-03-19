Cambi Cukar (22) looks for an open pass. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, April 24, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse falls to Colorado 16-11

The Oregon women’s lacrosse team fell to the Colorado Buffaloes 16-11 Sunday afternoon in Boulder.

This loss marks the Ducks’ first MPSF loss of the season. Oregon’s record now comes to 6-3, 3-1 MPSP.

The Buffaloes came out strong, scoring five-straight goals to begin the game. The Ducks scored their first goal on the day with an unassisted goal from Shannon Williams with 10:22 remaining in the first half. The Ducks scored two more goals, while the Buffaloes scored three to end the half leading 8-3.

The Buffaloes didn’t let up during the second half, scoring two goals right out of the gate. Williams scored her second of the day and the Ducks’ first goal of the second half to narrow Oregon’s deficit to six.

Despite scoring another seven goals, the Ducks were unable to overcome the five point first half deficit and Colorado came away win the win, 16-11.

While Oregon only had one more turnover than Colorado with 17, Colorado was much better shooting with 28 shots on goal compared to Oregon’s 19.

Jill Zubillago, a starting defender, scored four goals to lead the Ducks in scoring. She has only scored one other goal all season.

Junior attacker Cambi Cukar led the team with four assist to bring her career total to 104. She is now just ten assists away from breaking Shannon Propst’s record of 114.

The Ducks now head to Towson, Maryland to take on the Towson Tigers on Saturday.

