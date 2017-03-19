Oregon baseball drops final game of series against California

The Oregon Ducks saw their eight-game win streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to the California Golden Bears.

California had Oregon starting pitcher Cole Stringer seeing double in the bottom of the second when the Bears used back-to-back doubles and a sacrifice fly to put two runs on the board. All total the Ducks surrendered four doubles, with Stringer giving up three. They were the only two runs Stringer gave up, surrendering four hits and walking two in four innings of work in his first loss of the season.

The Ducks picked up their only run of the game with a sacrifice fly by Spencer Steer to score Matthew Dyer, who doubled to start the top of the seventh. Kyle Kasser saw his streak of reaching base in 17 consecutive games come to an end Sunday with an 0-of-4 performance that included no walks.

Oregon struggled all game with Cal starting pitcher Joey Matulovich, who went eight innings, giving up six hits and one run. He struck out one batter and didn’t allow a walk.

After Oregon’s Gabe Matthews hit a double to start the ninth inning, Matulovich’s day was done. The California bullpen put two runners on base via hitting a batter and a walk to load the bases with two outs. Reliever Erik Martinez struck out Oregon pinch hitter Braden Stutzman to end the game and pick up his third save of the season.

The Ducks head back home for their Pac-12 home-opening series against the Washington Huskies. The three games series gets underway Friday at 7 p.m. at PK Park.

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter: @zlast3445

Comments