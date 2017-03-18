This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Weekly news wrap-up: A&AA’s new name, law school’s new dean, Lane County’s new smoking law

In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, associate news editor Max Thornberry and podcast editor Emerson Malone discuss the three biggest stories from week ten of winter term:

The university faculty senate voted on Wednesday to rename and restructure the School of Architecture and Allied Arts to the “College of Design.”

The University of Oregon Law School will appoint a new dean this July.

Lane County commissioners have voted to raise the minimum age for smoking tobacco from 18 to 21, effective April 13.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

