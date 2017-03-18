Oregon pitcher Miranda Elish (40) warms up her pitches before the game. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon softball takes down Cal 2-1 to capture a series win

Much like Friday, California was the first team to score.

Much like Friday, it didn’t matter as Oregon came from behind to emerge with a 2-1 win in its second game of the weekend against the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Jane Saunders Stadium. Oregon still maintains its reputation of being the only undefeated team in the nation with a 26-0 record.

After California scored its first and only run in the first inning, a good half hour passed before the Ducks, who are ranked third in the nation, finally put a run on the board in the fourth inning when Nikki Udria hit a solo homer dead center to the game at 1-1.

“Being down, it sucks,” pitcher Miranda Elish said. “But Nikki came through. She always comes through.”

Oregon scored its go-ahead run in the fifth inning when Danica Mercado landed a triple. Combined with Elish’s efforts of allowing only one run and smacking a double at the plate, the Ducks’ comeback proved a success.

Elish, a freshman, was called on to replace Megan Kleist as the starter for the day because Kleist was not feeling well. Elish ended up triumphing over California pitcher Stephanie Trzcinski.

According to Oregon head coach Mike White, it ended up being a good call.

“Sometimes things happen for a reason, and maybe it was a good reason for that,” White said. “Trzcinski battled really well. She spins it pretty good, so the only ones we hit went really high.”

White said that his team was guilty of overthinking instead of concentrating on the ball in the zone. Although Oregon eventually overcame the early deficit, he did not like being the team trailing.

“I’d much rather be out in front,” he said. “But there’s not much you can do about it sometimes. Sometimes you gotta tip your hat to what the other team’s doing. We have to look back and make adjustments.”

For Elish, the opportunity to be able to bat for her team was surreal. She admitted that she was fumbling with the bat at the plate, but she managed to compose herself.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “You have to make the most of it every time. To be able to bat for my team and hit like that, there’s no better feeling.”

Oregon will play its third and final game of the series Sunday at noon at Jane Saunders Stadium.

