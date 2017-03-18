Oregon catcher Tim Susnara (6) and Oregon pitcher Matt Mercer (11) celebrate after the win. The Oregon Ducks face the Utah Utes at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on March 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon extend win streak to eight, moves to 2-0 in conference play with 13-2 win over Cal

The Ducks (13-4, 2-0) extended their winning streak to eight games with a 13-2 win over Cal (8-9, 0-2) on Saturday night.

Sophomore Matt Mercer (3-1) allowed three hits and two runs, both earned, while striking out and walking two in six innings.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Oregon rallied with its most productive offensive innings of the year later in the third. The Ducks batted around, plated nine runs — which ties a program record since the return of baseball — and chased Cal starter Jared Horn all in the third inning. Horn (1-2) allowed six runs, five earned, and only retired one batter in the third before being pulled.

Oregon added another run in the fourth and another three in the eighth.

Five Ducks had multiple hit nights, highlighted by a 3-for-6, two-RBI night from Jake Bennett, a 3-for-5, one-RBI night from Matthew Dyer and a 2-for-6, two-RBI night from Kyle Kasser. Spencer Steer also drove in two runs and went 1-for-4 in the game.

The Ducks did, however, leave 11 runners on base.

Oregon will look for the sweep and to keep its winning streak alive tomorrow.

