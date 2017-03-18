Jayson Amos celebrates after scoring against his opponent during the singles round. The Oregon Ducks play the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Amos closes in on history as Ducks top Tulane to win San Diego Invite

The Oregon men’s tennis team ended its nonconference schedule on a high note, winning the championship match of the San Diego invite over Tulane on Saturday.

The Ducks (14-2) won their third match in as many days, after topping San Diego State and Iowa to advance to the championship. Fittingly so, their biggest challenge of the tournament awaited against 13-ranked Tulane.

As they did on Thursday and Friday, the Ducks got off to the early lead by winning the doubles point. The Ducks’ No. 1 pair of Thomas Laurent and Cormac Clissold fell to Constantin Schmitz and Chi-Shan Jao, 6-4. But the other duos would come out on top – Jayson Amos, playing alongside freshmen Ty Gentry, defeated Tyler Schick and Ewan Moore 6-4. Simon Stevens and Akihiro Tanaka clinched the point for the Ducks with a 7-6 victory.

The Ducks needed just three wins in singles to clinch the match.

Jayson Amos won his 90th career match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Schick. Amos is now tied with Robin Cambier for the most singles wins in Oregon history with 90.

While Amos’ quest for history continues, Laurent’s streak of his own is now snapped. The No. 40-ranked sophomore fell to the 38-ranked Schmitz, 6-4, 6-2. Laurent was looking to win his 12 straight match, a program record. The loss is his first of the spring season.

Tulane evened the match at 2-2 after Gentry fell in straight sets to Jao, 6-1, 6-1.

That would be as close as Tulane would get to the championship. Clissold defeated Luis Erlenbusch 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 5 spot, before Tanaka clinched the match for the Ducks with a 7-6, 6-3 win.

With nonconference now complete, the real test begins for the Ducks when they kick off Pac-12 play on March 31 at USC.

No. 25 Oregon vs No. 30 Tulane

University of San Diego – San Diego Invite

Doubles

1. Constantin Schmitz/Chi-Shan Jao (Tulane) def. Cormac Clissold/Thomas Laurent (UO), 6-4

2. Jayson Amos/Ty Gentry (UO) def. Tyler Schick/Ewan Moore (Tulane), 6-4

3. Simon Stevens/Akihiro Tanaka (UO) def. Sebastian Rey/Tim Ruetzel (Tulane), 7-6

Oregon wins doubles point

Singles

1. No. 38 Constantin Schmitz (Tulane) def. No. 40 Thomas Laurent (UO), 6-4, 6-2

2. Simon Stevens (UO) vs. No. 125 Ewan Moore (Tulane), UNF 7-5, 6-6 (unfinished)

3. Akihiro Tanaka (UO) def. No. 118 Sebastian Rey (Tulane), 7-6, 6-3

4. Jayson Amos (UO) def. Tyler Schick (Tulane), 6-0, 6-0

5. Cormac Clissold (UO) def. Luis Erlenbusch (Tulane), 6-4, 6-3

6. Chi-Shan Jao (Tulane) def. Ty Gentry (UO), 6-1, 6-1

Oregon wins, 4-2

