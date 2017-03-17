Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives the ball. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Scouting Report: Rhode Island defeats Creighton, will face Oregon in second round of NCAA Tournament

SACRAMENTO— No.3 seed Oregon will play No.11 Rhode Island on Sunday after the Rams beat Creighton 84-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks breezed by Iona in the first round and they will now focus on their second round opponents.

Here’s a quick scouting report of Rhode Island ahead of the Ducks’ matchup with the Rams.

— Rhode Island went 24-9 in the Atlantic 10, winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Pittsburgh to clinch an NCAA Tournament berth.

— The Rams have some height in Kuran Iverson, E.C. Matthews and Hassan Martin, who are all over 6-5 and each had double-digit points in the first round.

— Even at 6-9, Iverson is a 3-point threat, scoring 6-of-13 field goals and going 3-for-8 from behind the arc.

— Rhode Island scored 28 of its 31 attempted free throws against Creighton after going 494-752 in the regular season.

— Rhode Island had a multitude of scorers in its win over Creighton; five players had double-digit points.

— In the upset over Creighton, Rhode Island frustrated the Bluejays in the paint by forcing multiple missed layups.

— Rhode Island’s starters are its main source of points. They scored all but four of the Rams’ points in the win over Creighton.

Oregon will play Rhode Island on Sunday in Sacramento with tip-off time to be determined.

