Quick Hits: UO volleyball head coach Jim Moore steps down; Oregon track and field wins multiple awards

– Following a record-breaking indoor season where the Oregon track and field women won their seventh title in eight years and broke the team scoring record at the NCAA indoor championships last weekend, Hannah Cunliffe was named the USTFCCCA Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, head coach Robert Johnson picked up his sixth USTFCCCA Division 1 National Coach of the Year award for producing four NCAA champions and assistant coach Curtis Taylor became the first Oregon coach to pick up the USTFCCCA National Assistant Coach of the Year award since Johnson was presented with it in 2010.

— After 12 years at the helm of Oregon’s volleyball program, head coach Jim Coach and assistant coach Stacy Metro have both stepped down from their positions, the school announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

– Former Oregon volleyball players defended Moore in a letter written to UO President Michael Schill amid accusations that Moore mentally abused his players.

– Oregon hosted its Pro Day on Thursday as football players battled to impress NFL scouts.

– Filling out your March Madness bracket? Here are the latest scores after Thursday’s 1st round matchups.

– The Oregon softball team is all about that “small ball” this year, which basically means get runners on base, bunt or sacrifice to get them to second and third base, and get them to score by any means possible.

– Though Casey Benson is in the shadows most of the time at the start of the match, he is always ready to assume whatever role he is needed in, particularly after Chris Boucher is no longer in the starting lineup.

