Former Oregon tight end Pharaoh Brown runs the 40 yard dash. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Pro Day: Pharaoh Brown calls Emerald report “BS”, former Ducks perform for scouts

Scouts representing numerous NFL teams descended on the Moshofsky Center Thursday for Oregon’s annual Pro Day. In total, fourteen Oregon players had their measurements taken and performed drills in front of coaches, media members and scouts in hopes of being drafted in late April. Among the players in attendance were TEs Pharaoh Brown and Johnny Mundt, QB Dakota Prukop, LB Johnny Ragin III, and OL Cameron Hunt.

Here are the moments that stood out.

Pharaoh Brown discusses off-field incidents for the first time

Brown addressed the media for the first time since the Emerald reported in November that he had been accused of three acts of violence since 2014. Brown said most of the scouts he talked to at the NFL Combine asked him about the off-field incidents, which included two locker room fights with teammates and being investigated by police for strangling his girlfriend, after which no charges were filed. The Emerald found no evidence of any disciplinary action taken against Brown by the football team, school or police.

Brown called the Emerald report “BS” and said scouts didn’t get the whole story because they only get “what the media gives them.” But the Emerald corroborated the facts in the story with several former and current players, and Brown declined all of the Emerald’s interview requests before the story published.

“They all want to know,” Brown said in reference to the teams he met with. “These guys are investing millions of dollars into you so nothing is going to go unanswered even if it’s nothing. Like, for example, I never was arrested for anything, never been to jail, never had any allegations or been accused of anything, but they don’t get that, they only get the media.”

Brown, Mundt, Prukop, Ragin, Hunt and others perform for scouts

For Oregon’s seniors, Pro Day began with body measurements and a bench press session in the weight room. From there, they moved to the confines of the Moshofsky Center where they performed timed sprints, as well as agility and live ball drills, for scouts.

First set of live ball drills. Prukop under center, Brown and Mundt running routes pic.twitter.com/MOvhO70ZZq — Gus Morris (@JustGusMorris) March 16, 2017

Johnny Ragin running through agility drills pic.twitter.com/CfRLMjdvNI — Gus Morris (@JustGusMorris) March 16, 2017

Prukop's second 40 attempt pic.twitter.com/DRSDaAqA26 — Gus Morris (@JustGusMorris) March 16, 2017

Once all the drills and sprints had been completed, scouts met with a handful of Oregon players to share their official results and to offer feedback.

Brown seemed to attract the most attention from scouts. He sat and talked with representatives from the both the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys for well over 30 minutes after drills ended.

Brown is the 18th ranked TE in this year’s draft and is projected to be a seventh-round pick, according to CBS.com.

The official results and numbers from Oregon’s Pro Day can be found here.

Follow Gus Morris on Twitter @JustGusMorris

Comments