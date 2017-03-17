Photos: The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team continues their win streak by defeating the Fairmont State Falcons 288.425-272.270

Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling head coach Chelsea Shaw watches Oregon tops Casi Jackson (11) and Alexis Cross (13) warm up before the meet. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon bases Taylor Keating (41) and Tia Thomas (55) watch highlights from their teammates’ acrobatics event. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Members of the Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team perform a synchronized tuck during the meet. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon bases Krista Phillips (24) and Kaile Michaud (21) support tops Casi Jackson (11) and Alexis Cross (13) during the pyramid event.
Oregon top Casi Jackson (11) spins through the air during the toss event. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon bases and tops Kaile Michaud (21), Nicole Kelly (22), Hannah Blair (10), and Tia Thomas (55) flip through the air during the tumbling event. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Members of Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team mount their bases during the team routine. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon tops Hannah Blair (10), Payton Coon (16), Casi Jackson (11), and Makenna Jarman (36) are tossed in the air during the team routine. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon base Katie Bachman (26) cheers on her teammate, Tia Thomas (55). The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team assembles a pyramid during their final routine. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling team explodes with pride. The Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team face the Fairmont State Falcons at Matthew Knight Arena on March 17th, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)