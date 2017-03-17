Photos: The No. 9 Oregon Ducks defeat the Iona Gaels 93-77 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) wins the opening tip-off. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) makes a no-look pass. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) fights for a shot against Oregon Ducks defenders Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) and Casey Benson (2). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Guard Jordan Bell (1) fights for control of the ball against Iona Gaels guard Jon Severe (10). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) takes a jump shot over Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman screams at his team to hustle back on defense after sinking a jump shot. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) hustles to save an attempted rebound from bouncing out of bounds. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) reaches for the ball as Iona Gaels guard Schadrac Casimir (4) drives to the basket. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) and guard Tyler Dorsey (5) defend Iona Gaels guard Schadrac Casimir (4). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) takes an acrobatic shot. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) leaps between Iona Gaels defenders Schadrac Casimir (4) and Jordan Washington (23). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) tracks the ball as he hustles to keep it in bounds. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) grabs a defensive rebound. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives the ball against Iona Gaels guard Jon Severe (10). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Iona Gaels guard Deyshonee Much (15) takes a three point shot over Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Iona Gaels guard Deyshonee Much (15) gives high-fives to teammates Jordan Washington (23) and Jon Severe (10) after hitting his fifth three point shot. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) drives the ball against Iona Gaels guard Sam Cassell Jr. (1). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) and Iona Gaels guard Sam Cassell Jr. (1) hug at center court following the game. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)