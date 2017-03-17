Photos: The Ducks defeat the California Bears 5-1 in the first game of the series

The softball team high fives the young girl who sang the National Anthem to start the game between the Bears and the Ducks. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Maggie Balint (25) throws a fast ball. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon catcher Gwen Svekis (21) catches a foul ball. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Maggie Balint (25) and catcher Gwen Svekis (21) talk strategy on the mound. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon infeilder Alexis Mack (10) runs past Cal’s Kobie Pettis (21) at first base. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon player hits the ball. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon infeilder April Utecht (6) looks for first base after catching the ball to get Cal’s Octavia Bond (20) out. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon’s infielder catches a fly ball. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon’s infeilder Jenna Lilley (00) hits the ball. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon’s Haley Cruse (26) saves a fly ball. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon’s Shannon Rhodes (9) runs into Cal’s Bradie Fillmore at first base. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
The infeilders talk before the inning. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Jenna Lilley (00) throws the ball to first baseman to get an out. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
The team throws the “O” to the fans who came to support them following their win. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
The Oregon team lifts Danica Mercado (2) up to celebrate her birthday folowing the game. The Oregon Ducks take on the California Bears at Jane Sanders Stadium for the first game of the series on March 17th, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)