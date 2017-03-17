Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) leaps between Iona Gaels defenders Schadrac Casimir (4) and Jordan Washington (23). The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon takes care of business in NCAA Tournament opener with 93-77 win over Iona

SACRAMENTO — Oregon got it done in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3-seeded Ducks did what they needed against Iona for a 93-77 win over the New York-based school. Both teams had high-scoring seasons, and it was not surprising that the Ducks needed to score over 90 to get the win. The game was physical but Oregon managed it well and

“For the most part, I thought our guys moved the ball pretty well and made plays for each other,” head coach Dana Altman said.

Coming into the game as favorites, Oregon needed to be aware of the potential nothing-to-lose attitude of Iona. The Ducks played with immense pace, and even without Chris Boucher, Oregon’s size proved vital.

The speed and size quickly put the Ducks into the foul bonus. Iona players were frustrated by Oregon’s quick sprints up the court.

“They didn’t bring energy on the defensive end and we got out running in transition and got our buckets then,” Tyler Dorsey said.

Iona’s Jordan Washington had 13 of the Gael’s first 17 points in the early going. The Gaels kept pace with the Ducks throughout the first half, trailing 29-26 with 8:30 to play. Dorsey and Jordan Bell were Oregon’s go-to players for the majority of the first half. The two Southern California-natives teamed up to score 29 first-half points.

Dillon Brooks had a quiet start by his standards but managed to get nine points by the end of the first half. He did not, however, have to carry the scoring load — seven different Ducks scored in Friday’s game.

“I feel like we got a confident bunch,” Brooks said. “Guys are ready to play from 1-12. We got confidence in each other.”

Washington, who scored 14 points for the Gaels, went down with a lower left leg injury in the first half. Screaming in pain, he left for the locker room and returned at the start of the second half.

At the half, Oregon led 55-37 and appeared to have control of the game’s tempo.

Payton Pritchard had a dormant first half but he woke up immediately in the second half, scoring two 3-pointers and driving into the paint to score a lay-in to give Oregon a 63-38 lead.

“I know it doesn’t compare but winning state championships, I’ve never really been nervous,” Pritchard said. “I think I work too hard to just feel that.”

Iona went on a 9-0 run, keeping the Ducks scoreless for over 2:30.

“When they got their confidence on that little stretch it was a wake-up call for us,” Dorsey said. “We just didn’t finish how we wanted to.”

The Gaels’ good run did not last long, allowing Oregon to retake a 76-51 lead. Iona responded, knocking down three 3-pointers and reducing the Ducks’ lead to just 13 points.

Oregon was able to give some minutes to Roman Sorkin, including time on the court with Kavell Bigby-Williams.

Iona’s comeback efforts were headed by Washington and Deyshonee Much, who went 5-of-9 from 3-point range, forcing Altman to send in the starters with under four minutes to play.

The Ducks will wait to play the winner of No. 6 Creighton and No. 11 Rhode Island on Sunday.

“I feel good whether it’s Rhode Island or Creighton so [we’ll] just watch that game and get ready for them,” Casey Benson said.

