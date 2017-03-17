Oregon Ducks attacker Shannon Williams (35) takes a shot on goal. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse takes down Vermont 17-7

The Oregon women’s lacrosse team took down the Vermont Catamounts, 17-7, on Friday evening to improve to 6-2 (3-0 MPSF) on the season.

The Ducks came out strong and never looked back, scoring the first three goals of the game. Those goals came from Shannon Williams, Mariah Gatti and JoJo Hesketh. Vermont finally got one on the board with 23:32 on the clock, with a goal from Alison Bolt.

Oregon goalie Becca Katzen only let two more goals through during the first half, as the Ducks continued to up the points. Oregon scored seven-straight at one point to lead the Catamounts 12-3 at half.

The second half was a similar story. Oregon scored the first three goals of the half with goals from Williams, Hesketh and Cambi Cukar.

Although Vermont fought hard to come back from the nine point deficit, scoring four goals compared to Oregon’s two to finish out the game, the Catamounts were unable to come back and ultimately lost 17-7.

Cukar, who currently ranks second in Oregon for career assists, added one assist on the day to bring her career total to 100. She needs 15 more to pass Shannon Propst’s 115 and become Oregon’s all-time leader in assists.

Williams led the team in scoring with six total goals, followed by Cukar and Gatti who both had two.

Up next, the Ducks will return to conference play as they head to Boulder to play Colorado on Sunday.

Comments