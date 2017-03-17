The Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling waves to their fans after the meet. The No. 2 Oregon Ducks face the No. 5 Quinnipiac Bobcats at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on March 12, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling beats Fairmont State to remain perfect

Oregon acrobatics and tumbling kept its unbeaten run after beating Fairmont State 288.425-272.270 at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks won every event barring the acro event. The Ducks took a 96.35-95.05 lead into halftime following the pyramid event.

Oregon won the toss event .55 shy of a perfect 30. The Ducks did not have a single perfect 10 with the closest to the perfect score being the open pass in the toss event with a 9.90 score.

The Ducks possessed a 183.825-175.40 lead going into the final event.

In the team event, Oregon scored 104.60 while visiting Fairmont State scored 96.87, giving the Ducks the 288.425-272.270 win.

Oregon faces King University in Bristol, Tenn. on Mar. 29. Then they travel to face rival Baylor in Waco, Texas before returning home for the season-ending matchup against Azusa Pacific on April 8.

