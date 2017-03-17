Eugene police to increase DUII patrol presence during and after St. Paddy’s Day weekend

Eugene police will increase the number of officers patrolling for drunk driving throughout the year, starting on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

On March 17, the Eugene Police Department posted on its Facebook page that DUII patrols will “be staffed above and beyond the normal strength” during St. Patrick Day weekend. The statement also read that, with the help of state grants, it will have more DUII officers patrolling Eugene for the rest of the year.

According to the statement, Eugene police saw the need for more DUII patrols after recent incidents of drunk driving in Eugene. The post read that in February 2017, Eugene police arrested 67 intoxicated drivers. Fifty-two were impaired due to alcohol, and 15 were under the influence of other drugs.

“Don’t rely on luck to get home safely!” read the statement. “Be prepared, and plan ahead if you anticipate participating in any of the festivities.”

The post also included a PSA video the police department posted on its official Youtube channel in 2014.

Oregon law states that being charged with driving under the influence for the first time either leads to a jail sentence, ranging from two days to a year, or between 80 to 250 hours of community service. There would also be a minimum fine of $1,000, plus a $255 conviction fee, with increased penalties, depending on BAC or if there is a passenger under 18 years old.

