Things to do this week: March 16-22: Fish Tales, Zero Waste Crafting, Beard and Mustache Competition, Reggae Night, Healing Gardens

Thursday, March 16: Fish Tales: Traditions and Challenges of Seafood in Oregon at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History (1680 E 15th Ave.), 5:30 p.m., free for UO students with I.D. and museum members

The Museum of Natural and Cultural History is sponsoring a conversation on Oregon seafood as part of its “Let’s Talk Food” series, which brings in food writers and experts to talk about the intersection between food and culture. The talks tackle a different local food topic every third Thursday in spring. Jennifer Burns Bright, a former University of Oregon food studies professor and food writer, will be leading the conversation on seafood harvesting techniques and Oregon’s connection to the seafood industry. She’ll talk about why seafood is considered to be such a delicacy and how that contributes to its pricing. For those who have more time available to spend at the museum and want to continue their food studies journey, a great exhibit to check out is Hungry Planet: What the World Eats.

Find out more at www.http://natural-history.uoregon.edu/education-and-events or call 541-346-3024.

-Sararosa Davies

Friday, March 17: Zero Waste Crafting at the EMU, 1 p.m.

In an effort to reduce stress this week, stop by the EMU craft center and create something using recycled materials. From color prints to decorations, the opportunity to create is endless. Come craft with friends and find a fun way to reuse everyday items. The event will be put on by the Zero Waste Program, the UO Craft Center and the Student Sustainability Center.

More information can be found here: https://studentlife.uoregon.edu/stressless

-Kara Thompson

Saturday, March 18: Third Annual 2017 Evergreen Beard and Mustache Competition at the Evergreen Tattoo Invitational, (796 W 13th Ave.), 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., open to the public

Hosted by the American Traditional Barbershop, the third Annual Beard and Mustache Competition will take place this Saturday during the ongoing Tattoo Festival. The five categories participants can enter include full beard, partial beard, mustache, freestyle and best overall. Think your facial hair is above the rest? Enter the competition for a chance to win prizes and the title of best beard in Eugene. The event is also sponsored by Bearded Oregon, Gorilla Beard Serum,The Barn Light and Reuzel Pomade.

-Franklin Lewis

Tuesday, March 21: Free Reggae Night at Hi-Fi Music Hall (44 E 7th Ave.), 9 p.m., 21+

Go up on a Tuesday with the sweet soothing sounds of the island-reggae-vibe hosted by the Eugene reggae community at HI-FI Music Hall. Enjoy the wave of reggae music from Sol Seed’s favorite reggae bands. Music from artists known locally, regionally and traveling through the city creates a perfect variety for a spontaneous night out. This jammin’ jive offers a nice break at the start of a stressful school week which will stop you from worrying about the stress of finals week.

-Cassie Brady

Tuesday, March 21: Healing Gardens: Gardening For Your Health at OSU Extension Service (996 Jefferson St.), 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., free

Have you ever wondered how gardens can act as a healing aid? This Tuesday, join the OSU Extension Farms and Gardens program for a presentation on how your garden can help to improve your health and lifestyle. Ph.D. Patricia Hasbach is a clinical psychotherapist and professional counselor. She will be discussing the concept of Ecopsychology, the study of the relationship between humans and the natural world through ecological and psychological principles.

The OSU Extension Farms and Gardens program is partnered with a number of Eugene-based outdoor programs in order to maximize educational outreach. To get involved, find more events in the Extension’s calendar.

-Carleigh Oeth

