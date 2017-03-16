FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: Oregon hosts its annual Pro Day

March 16, 2017 at 6:27 pm


Former Oregon quarterback Dakota Prukop tries to stick his landing during the broad jump. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Former Oregon place kicker Matt Wogan warms up before kicking in front of scouts. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Former Oregon tight end Pharaoh Brown pauses while warming up before the drills. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Former Oregon tight end Evan Baylis runs the 40 yard dash. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Former Oregon quarterback Dakota Prukop runs the 40 yard dash while NFL scouts watch. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Former Oregon tight end Pharaoh Brown runs the 40 yard dash. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart watches former Oregon football players perform drills from the center of the field. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

A scout from the Seattle Seahawks watches former Oregon linebacker De’Quan McDowell run shuttles. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Former Oregon tight end Johnny Mundt runs past a cone during an agility drill. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Former Oregon quarterback Dakota Prukop warms up before performing throwing drills in front of scouts. Oregon Football hosts its annual NFL Pro Day for scouts to view the talent of 2017 draft eligible players at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

