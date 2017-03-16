Danica Mercado (2) celebrates after a run. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks face the Portland State Vikings at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 5, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

How Oregon’s ‘small ball’ offense is leading to big wins

Get them on, get them over, get them in. That’s Oregon’s new offensive philosophy.

After a season in which power hitting created most of the offense, 2017 has become the year of ‘small ball’ for the Oregon softball team. The new motto means: Get runners on base, bunt or sacrifice to get them to second and third base, and get them to score by any means possible.

The Ducks led the Pac-12 in home runs a year ago, producing 22 more than second-place Washington. But the departures of a few power hitters and the bitter taste after being stunned by UCLA in the NCAA Super Regionals led the Ducks to change their strategy.

Just two outs separated Oregon and the 2016 College World Series. But UCLA’s Gabrielle Maurice hit a game-tying home run in game two of the super regionals, and UCLA went on to win games two and three, erasing Oregon’s shot at a third-straight world series appearance.

“I’m going to go back to the drawing board with my coaches and the returning players and I’m going to figure out a way to get better,” Oregon head coach Mike White said after the game.

White’s small-ball strategy has thus far worked like a charm. The Ducks have started the season with a school-record 24-straight wins and currently rank fourth in the nation. With the addition of transfer infielder Alexis Mack and a new small-ball style, Oregon looks a lot different but has the same goal.

Oregon’s team batting average and on-base percentage are both higher this season than they were last season. Granted, the Ducks have yet to face Pac-12 competition, but they’ve managed to raise their numbers without sluggers Janelle Lindvall, Geri Ann Glasco and Koral Costa who have since graduated. The Ducks averaged 1.6 home runs per game in 2016 and are down to one per game in 2017, but their runs per game have stayed almost exactly the same.

Fewer home runs means more runs have come from aggressive and smart baserunning. In softball terms, this is called “manufacturing” runs. Steals and bunts are ways of advancing runners on the base paths without hitting the ball to the outfield.

Oregon’s leader in stolen bases last year, Cherish Burks, finished the season with 10 steals. This year, Oregon already has three players with five or more steals: Danica Mercado leads the team with eight; Sammie Puentes and Alexis Mack are right below her with seven and five, respectively. Oregon is averaging 1.7 steals per game this season, more than double its figure from last season.

“We’ve got more speed throughout the lineup, and I think you can see that with our stolen-base numbers,” White said. “I can put hit-and-runs on. I can put people in motion throughout the order, which is great.”

Oregon is also doubling its number of runs off sacrifice bunts in 2017. Mercado, Mack and Lauren Lindvall lead the team in sacrifice bunts, combining for 14 of Oregon’s 15 total.

“It’s fun because the game is so different. … Every bunt is different, every hit is different and not relying on the long ball is fun because everybody has to participate,” Lindvall said. “If one person gets on, one person has to contribute to get them over. It’s fun watching our offense.”

Over the offseason, Oregon’s ability to create runs was in question. White didn’t know who would fill the top two spots of the lineup.

The Ducks answered the questions loud and clear. The emergences of Mack and Mercado at the one and two spots of the lineup have been crucial for Oregon. Mack ranks second on the team with a batting average of .500 and Mercado’s third on the team at .493.

“Mercado has been a pleasant surprise,” White said. “And thank goodness because we really needed somebody at the top.”

Of course, a key to successful small ball is keeping the opponent’s run total low. The graduation of star pitcher Cheridan Hawkins left a hole in Oregon’s starting rotation, but the Ducks found two young, talented pitchers to fill it.

Maggie Balint and Miranda Elish join the team No. 1 and No. 4 ranked incoming freshmen. They’ve slid into the rotation alongside Megan Kleist, who established herself as an ace last season as a freshman.

“They complement each other really well,” Lindvall said. “It’s fun playing behind Maggie, Megan and Miranda because they all attack batters and you know you’re going to get some balls out there. Their energy is awesome to play behind. They always tell you when you make a cool play and they appreciate you, which is appreciated from the defense.”

Though the team’s approach is different, Oregon is still playing dominant softball. That has not changed. The Ducks will face difficult tests in conference, but they are confident heading into their Pac-12 opener against Cal on March 17.

“The Pac-12 is really, really difficult this year,” White said. “Starting off with a tough Cal team is going to be our first test, then gradually we get into the meat with Washington, UCLA and Arizona all kind of in a row. I like the way it lays out for us; it gives us a chance to build up to it.”

Despite their early-season success, the Ducks are playing with a chip on their shoulder, the memory of last year’s Super Regional fresh in their minds.

“The game doesn’t know that we’re [undefeated] right now,” White said. “It worries about who’s the best team on the day, and we’ve got to be the best team on the day.”

