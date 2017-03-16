ASUO Senate grants $85K from surplus in senate meeting

Today was the last ASUO senate meeting before spring break and the end of winter term. Eleven organizations requested money, with eight transfer requests and five funds requests from surplus. Senate passed all requests during the over two-hour meeting. $85,175 was granted from surplus in total.

The Black Student Union requested the most from surplus, $44,995, to host their step show in Matthew Knight Arena, and also requested three funds transfers totaling $680 to fund the Black Arts Festival.

While the senators asked many questions about the possibility of lowering the cost of the step show, they eventually passed the request unanimously. Most of the money is expected to be returned to surplus using money from ticket sales at the show.

The African Students Association requested the second most, $20,000 for Africa Night. $10,000 of that total will be spent on African food for the event, which will be free to students. The request passed with all in favor except for one abstain.

LGBTQA3 requested $15,000 to pay to have honorary speaker Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a trans rights activist, at pride week at the UO. The request passed unanimously aside from one abstain. The LGBTQA3 also transferred $1,339.65 from various budgets for Queer Prom, Pride week, copy and printing, and office supplies. The transfer request passed unanimously.

Senate granted $4,000 to the ROAR center for an anti-racism event and $500 to the Asian and Pacific American Student Union for a retreat in Veneta, Oregon.

