Snacks and more to de-stress during dead week in the amphitheater

Student Mental Health Advocates are in the EMU Amphitheater today from 12 to 5 p.m. handing out snacks, coffee, tea and free Stress Less Kits to students. The event is a part of the winter term Stress Less event going on all week.

The event is designed to help students through the stresses of finals and the end of the term.

According to Juan Rivera, one of the founders of the event, Stress Less has expanded over the years. The event began four or five years ago and only lasted one day during dead week; now, Student Mental Health Advocates partner with other on-campus resources to hold the week long event.

The Rec Center is holding free exercise classes like yoga and crossfit throughout the week; for more on how exercise helps your stress levels, check out the Kara Thompson’s article here.

Other event partners include the Duck Nest, which is hosting animal therapy from 2 to 4 p.m. tomorrow and the Student Sustainability Center is hosting zero waste crafting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The president of Student Mental Health Advocates, Jennie Shen, said the event “helps students to get by” during the stresses of finals.

See the whole calendar of Stress Less events here.

Comments