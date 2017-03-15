Podcast: Oregon’s chances going into March Madness

https://soundcloud.com/emerald-media-1/oregons-chances-going-into-march-madness

The Madness has started. The bracket for the Men’s Basketball NCAA Tournament is out and Oregon is a No.3 seed. In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, Jack Butler, Gus Morris and Shawn Medow discuss what to expect from Oregon this March, how they can get to the Final Four, whether they can win it all from there and to close, everyone shares their brackets.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

