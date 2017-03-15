Oregon Volleyball Head Coach Jim Moore speaks to the team during a timeout. The Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 20, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Jim Moore, Stacy Metro officially out as Oregon volleyball coaches

Oregon head volleyball coach Jim Moore is stepping down and retiring from the university on May 15, 2017, the school announced through a news release on Wednesday evening.

His wife, assistant Stacy Metro, will no longer coach women’s volleyball, but remains an Oregon employee.

The release said Moore and Oregon “have come to realize that his coaching style is mismatched with the standards of the University of Oregon athletic department.”

Moore, through the release, acknowledged that his coaching style “may have been viewed negatively by some student-athletes and for that he is sorry.”

The Ducks named Matt Ulmer, the team’s associate head coach, as the interim coach. Ulmer will serve as the head beach volleyball coach as well, Oregon spokesman Nate Krueger said.

The release added that Moore will work remotely to craft a transition plan to ensure the the program’s success going forward.

Nick Meeker, the couple’s agent of Coaches, Inc., said neither Moore nor Metro are able to comment further.

Moore and Metro were promptly removed from the Oregon athletic department website.

The Emerald on Monday was first to report Moore and Metro’s departure from the school. Athletic spokespeople declined to comment on Monday and didn’t return text messages or calls for comment on Wednesday evening before the release was distributed.

Oregon later told the Emerald the beach volleyball’s scheduled trip later this month to Australia is no longer happening.

Moore told The Oregonian on Monday that they were negotiating with the university “and are trying to come to a settlement.”

During his tenure, Moore led the Ducks to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances in his 12 years. Moore and the Ducks advanced to the 2012 NCAA National Championship game after a 30-5 season. In 2014, Moore became the winningest coach in Oregon history when he notched 197 wins as a Duck.

Moore wrapped up his 28th season as a head volleyball coach last year and finished his Oregon career with a 186-98 record.

