Ducks fall flat in Gifford Great 8 Match Play

Oregon struggled in its three rounds of play at the Gifford Great 8 Match Play at Brentwood Country Club and failed to win any of its matches. The Ducks finished last out the eight teams in the field.

The Ducks’ struggles could be chalked up to the competition they faced in the early rounds in Los Angeles.

To open the tournament, Oregon was paired with host No. 9 UCLA, who easily dispatched the Ducks 4-1. The lone Oregon point came via sophomore Petra Salko.

Oregon’s second round pairing was another top-10 team: No.8 Georgia. Once again, the higher-ranked team took care of business. The Bulldogs topped Oregon 4-1, with the only Oregon point coming from sophomore Kathleen Scavo.

In the final round on Tuesday, Oregon was matched up with a familiar foe — the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks and Beavers were scheduled to face each other in a friendly match play tournament in February, but the match was canceled due to unfavorable weather.

The match on Tuesday between the two teams ended in a tie after each team scored 2.5 points. But because Oregon State had won more holes than Oregon, they were awarded the win and secured a seventh place finish.

Oregon will have a two-week break from competition before traveling to Browns Summit in North Carolina for the Bryan National Collegiate Tournament.

