Oregon pitcher Matt Mercer (11) throws a pitch. The Oregon Ducks face the Arizona Wildcats at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon on May 22, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Sophomores Matt Mercer and Cole Stringer take advantage of spots in Ducks starting rotation

When ace pitchers Cole Irvin and Matt Krook left Oregon for the MLB last spring, they left two major voids in the Ducks’ starting rotation. This season, two sophomores have stepped into their roles with big shoes to fill.

Matt Mercer and Cole Stringer both made some spot starts at the end of the 2016 season, but most of their work came out of the bullpen. Following the disappointing 2016 season, head coach George Horton is leaning on them to keep Oregon competitive in 2017.

“I like the way they’re performing,” said Horton, whose Ducks are 10-4 to start the season. “I like their mental toughness. I think they both have outstanding stuff.”

The Ducks allowed 5.1 runs per game in conference play last season. Their lack of shutdown pitching resulted in them going 14-16 in Pac-12 play, good for a disappointing 10th place in the conference. But both Mercer and Stringer are off to strong starts as members of the starting rotation.

“They’re doing a great job,” said infielder Kyle Kasser. “The fact that they’ve been able to go pretty deep in games helps save our bullpen.”

Mercer has been pitching in the rotation’s No. 2 spot, with Springer right behind him at No. 3. David Peterson, now a junior, is the only member of the starting staff to return to the Ducks this year. Cal and Washington are the only teams in the conference that enter the season with fewer years of experience from their projected starting rotation than Oregon.

Mercer earned his spot in the Ducks rotation after posting a 2.82 ERA in five starts at the end of the 2016 campaign. He is now 2-1 with a 1.54 ERA through four starts this season.

“I knew I wanted to be a starter,” Mercer said. “I feel a lot better this year and a lot stronger.”

In both of his wins this season, Mercer has thrown 7 shutout innings without allowing a walk.

“Our defense will make plays,” said Mercer, who has the advantage of pitching in a spacious PK Park. “I’m just pitching to contact.”

Stringer came flying out the gates this season with 7 innings of one-run ball at Fresno State to give the Ducks their first win. The left-hander hasn’t been as sharp in his two most recent starts, allowing 5 ER in a combined 9.1 innings, but he likes the path he is on right now.

“I was ready to jump in immediately,” Stringer said. “To be able to get [one of the weekend starting spots] felt good.”

While Oregon has only come away with wins in four of their combined seven starts, it has either been tied or leading six of seven times when Stringer and Mercer left the mound. They are giving their team a chance to win more times than not, but will only be tested further when Pac-12 play begins.

“I think if they make a habit of pounding the strike zone, they’re not going to have to grind through those mentally tough outings,” said Horton.

