The Oregon Women's basketball team celebrates after winning the game. The Oregon Ducks host the No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Men’s and women’s hoops head to NCAA Tournament, softball stays perfect

— Oregon men’s basketball drew a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament during Selection Sunday. The Ducks head to Sacramento to face No. 14 Iona in the opening round.

— The Ducks will have to rely on Kavell Bigby-Williams for more minutes in the NCAA Tournament, writes The Register-Guard’s Steve Mims.

— Women’s basketball earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005 when the Ducks heard their name called on Monday night. Oregon earned a No. 10 seed and will head to Durham, North Carolina, to play No. 7 Temple on Saturday.

The Ducks are one of only two Pac-12 teams (UCLA is the other) to have both their men’s and women’s teams reach March Madness.

— Ducks softball wrapped up another undefeated weekend. Oregon sits at 24-0 and is the lone undefeated team remaining in the nation.

— Emerald reporter Shawn Medow profiled Alexis Mack, who joined the Ducks after transferring to South Carolina over the summer.

— Oregon volleyball head coach Jim Moore and assistant Stacy Metro will not return to coach the Ducks next year, the Emerald reported on Monday.

— Baseball swept Santa Clara over the weekend to improve to 11-4. Junior David Peterson earned Collegiate Baseball national player of the week honors on Monday for the second consecutive week.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments