Quick Hits: Men’s and women’s hoops head to NCAA Tournament, softball stays perfect
— Oregon men’s basketball drew a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament during Selection Sunday. The Ducks head to Sacramento to face No. 14 Iona in the opening round.
— The Ducks will have to rely on Kavell Bigby-Williams for more minutes in the NCAA Tournament, writes The Register-Guard’s Steve Mims.
— Women’s basketball earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005 when the Ducks heard their name called on Monday night. Oregon earned a No. 10 seed and will head to Durham, North Carolina, to play No. 7 Temple on Saturday.
The Ducks are one of only two Pac-12 teams (UCLA is the other) to have both their men’s and women’s teams reach March Madness.
— Ducks softball wrapped up another undefeated weekend. Oregon sits at 24-0 and is the lone undefeated team remaining in the nation.
— Emerald reporter Shawn Medow profiled Alexis Mack, who joined the Ducks after transferring to South Carolina over the summer.
— Oregon volleyball head coach Jim Moore and assistant Stacy Metro will not return to coach the Ducks next year, the Emerald reported on Monday.
— Baseball swept Santa Clara over the weekend to improve to 11-4. Junior David Peterson earned Collegiate Baseball national player of the week honors on Monday for the second consecutive week.
