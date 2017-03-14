Oregon freshman Edwin Yi hits off of the fairway on hole 5. The Oregon Ducks play in the fourth round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 30, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon golf wins Bandon Dunes Championship for second consecutive victory

In a dominant performance, the Oregon men’s golf team picked up its third win of 2017, winning by 22 strokes at the Bandon Dunes Championship over second place Texas Tech. Three Ducks finished in the top four of the individual standings with the nation’s No. 1 collegiate golfer, senior Wyndham Clark and sophomore Edwin Yi leading the way for the Ducks at 8-under par.

Sophomore Ryan Gronlund fell just one stroke behind his teammates with a 7-under finish. Hannes Ronneblad from Texas Tech took home the individual title by two strokes. Oregon freshman Kevin Geniza completed the tournament with a 1-over par and the No. 3 collegiate golfer, Norman Xiong, rounded out the Ducks’ starting five with his highest final score of his four tournaments at Oregon, shooting a 2-over par.

“It has been the Wyndham and Norman show most of the year, so that was really encouraging to have other guys show up when we needed them,” head coach Casey Martin said to GoDucks after round two.

All four Oregon golfers who participated in the event as individuals finished with double digit over-par scores. Sophomore Sam Foust shot an 11-over par, senior Sulman Raza had a 12-over par, freshman Roberto Lebrija with 14-over and senior Nigel Lett finished the tournament with a 17-over par.

To kick off the event on Sunday, Wyndham Clark put together his best opening round since joining the Oregon program with a six-under, good for second place individually. Three Ducks were in the top-six in team play, with Gronlund and Yi in sixth place with three-under par. As a team the Ducks held an eight-stroke lead after the first day over Pac-12 foe Colorado and Texas Tech, who each were at five-under. Of the four golfers who competed in this tournament as individuals for the Ducks, only Lebrija shoot under par after round one, with a three-under. Foust shot a two-over par. Lett and Raza shot seven-over and eight-over par to end round one.

On day two, Gronlund made a jump up the standings, up to seven-under par. Clark fell back two strokes to four-under par. Yi maintained his sixth-place spot from day one, tying with Clark at four-under. Both Xiong and Geniza sat over par heading in to the final round. As a team the Ducks had a comfortable 10-stroke lead going into Tuesday’s finale.

Next up the Ducks have a shorter break between tournaments than they did between their last two. They play in the Duck Invitational at the Eugene Country Club on March 27 and 28.

