Oregon Ducks Head Coach Jim Moore shouts commands at his players. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Utah Utes in 5 sets on October 3, 2015 at Matthew Knight Arena. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Coaches Jim Moore, Stacy Metro fired from Oregon volleyball program

Oregon head volleyball coach Jim Moore and assistant coach Stacy Metro have been fired after 12 seasons in Eugene, multiple sources familiar with the team told the Emerald on Monday morning.

Sources indicated that Moore and Metro, husband and wife, were fired for cause last week.

Oregon spokesman Nate Krueger declined to elaborate, telling the Emerald that there’s “no news at this time.” When reached by phone, Moore declined to answer questions. He responded to a text message for comment saying: “In time. I’ll let you know.”

Metro didn’t return text messages or calls for comment.

Moore’s contract says Oregon isn’t responsible for future payments if fired for cause.

Moore has had a successful tenure at Oregon, leading the Ducks to 1o NCAA Tournament appearances in his 12 years with the program. Moore and the Ducks advanced to the 2012 NCAA National Championship game after a 30-5 season. In 2014, Moore became the winningest coach in Oregon history when he notched 197 wins as a Duck. Moore wrapped up his 28th season as a head volleyball coach last year.

Metro has spent 12 years in Eugene on the coaching staff. She began at Oregon as a volunteer coach in 2005. She has also served as Oregon’s beach volleyball head coach.

Moore and Metro currently remain listed as coaches on Oregon’s website.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments