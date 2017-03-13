SportsWomen's Basketball
Oregon players cheer as the Ducks earn a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Bracket history: In first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005, Ducks earn No. 10 seed

Oregon officially is NCAA Tournament-bound.

The Ducks earned a No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 Temple (24-7) in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday. Oregon landed into the Bridgeport region, and UConn earned the No. 1 seed. Duke received the No. 2 seed. Maryland is the region’s No. 3 seed.

Fellow Pac-12 team UCLA, a No. 4 seed, also landed the Bridgeport regional.

“I firmly believe we’ll experience this every year from now on,” head coach Kelly Graves told the assembled crowd at the Matthew Knight Arena Founder’s Club. “You deserve so much credit for an amazing year, and it’s not done.”

Graves said the Ducks will take Tuesday off before likely departing Eugene on Wednesday or Thursday.

“I don’t know much about Temple, but I know they’re in UConn’s league,” Grave said. “They have tradition and history. They’ll play great defense.”

Cal earned a No. 9 seed, giving the Pac-12 seven teams in the NCAA Tournament.

This story will be updated.

