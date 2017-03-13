Oregon infielder Alexis Mack (10) dashes from second base following a hit by Danica Mercado (2). The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Alexis Mack fitting in seamlessly with Oregon softball

Alexis Mack is really fast. She’s fast not just at base running, but at fitting in with Oregon softball since transferring in from South Carolina.

The only transfer on the Ducks’ roster, Mack is making an instant impact. She already established herself as the lead-off batter for No. 4-ranked Oregon and currently ranks second on the team in hitting with a .500 batting average.

“It was immediate,” Mack said about getting used to her new team. “I can’t really say the same about other teams I’ve played on, but it was immediate. I felt really, really welcomed, which was awesome.”

Having played previously with Ducks Jenna Lilley and and Miranda Elish, the transition has been smooth for Mack as her new teammates embraced her.

“They push me every day to get better and I always felt like I was trying to catch up and be as good as them,” Mack said.

In the leadoff role, Mack has the task of getting on base early to give Oregon’s next batters the chance to drive her home. With her quick pace, she gets the job done early and often, whether by hits or walks.

“Alexis Mack has made a big spark at the top of the order, especially with [junior] Jenna [Lilley] having a few struggles early on,” head coach Mike White said.

Senior Danica Mercado bats second in the order, after Mack. The two have packed a powerful one-two punch in the batter’s box for Oregon.

“I think that me and Mack work really well together,” Mercado said. “Me and her are like coaches to each other. We help each other a lot.”

With Oregon’s change in style from home-run hitting to a small-ball approach, speed is of the essence for the Ducks.

“Mack’s helped us out a lot,” junior Lauren Lindvall said. “I’m really glad she’s here because she’s a light on this team — doing the small ball and just trying to move runners and get them on get them over and get them in.”

Mack played a key role in Oregon’s tough test at the Missouri Invitational, where the Ducks beat then-No. 24 Missouri twice over the weekend tournament. Oregon has begun the season with 24-straight wins, the best start in program history.

“I think we’ve been able to expand her game,” White said. “She has the speed but we’ve had to expand her by giving her a few more options. … She’ll be able to swing away and work on types of bunts, so we’ve taken what she had and expanded on her.”

Mack walks with swagger as her conveniently named walk-up song “Return of the Mack” blasts through the Jane Sanders Stadium speaker system. She is full of spirit and eager to swing at the first pitch she sees.

“I try to bring positive energy every day,” Mack said.

