Photos: The Ducks pummel the Hofstra Pride 12-1 at Invitational finale

Oregon pitcher Megan Kleist (22) plays a game of hacky sack with her teammates. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon outfielder Haley Cruse (26) is cheered on by her teammates as she starts the game.The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Danica Mercado (2) sprints to first base following her bunt. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Alexis Mack (10) dashes from second base following a hit by Danica Mercado (2). The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Nikki Udria (3) stands ready to charge home plate. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Jenna Lilley (00) slides into home plate.The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Maggie Balint (25) unwinds a fastball. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Shannon Rhodes (9) warms up to bat. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Shannon Rhodes (9) smashes a grand slam home run. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Shannon Rhodes (9) is welcomed to home plate by her teammates following her tremendous score. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Mia Camuso (7) cheers on her teammates from the dugout. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Maggie Balint (25) is encouraged by her teammates. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)
Hofstra infielder Sam Tomasetti (3) high fives the victorious Oregon Softball team. The Oregon Ducks take on the Hofstra Pride for the Oregon Invitational finale on March 12, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)