Report: Chris Boucher done for the season after ACL tear

Oregon forward Chris Boucher is reportedly done for the season after tearing his ACL in Oregon’s 73-65 win over California on Friday night, as first reported by 247Sports.

The news was later confirmed by Scout.com and The Oregonian.

The news broke just hours before No. 5 Oregon and No. 7 Arizona were set to tip-off in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

Boucher apparently tore his ACL at some point during the game but finished playing. He tallied 10 points and two blocks in the win. According to the initial report, Boucher thought that he had just tweaked his knee but woke up in pain on Saturday morning. An MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

Over his two years at Oregon, Boucher averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. He holds the Oregon record for most blocks in a single season and ranks second in Oregon history in career blocks. This season, he’s led the Pac-12 in blocks per game.

The Ducks will have to rely on Kavell Bigby-Williams and Roman Sorkin to help fill Boucher’s void going forward.

