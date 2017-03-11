Podcast: Weekly news wrap-up: Trump takes action on Juliana v. United States, and student Duck Store shoplifting

In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, news editor Max Thornberry and senior news reporter Andy Field discuss this week’s biggest stories: the Trump administration’s calls to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a decision to move Juliana v. United to federal trial; there’ve been 15 cases of students shoplifting from the Duck Store this term and more.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Listen to the episode above.

