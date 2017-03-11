MultimediaPhotoSoftballSports

Photos: The Oregon Ducks beat Pacific, 8-0

March 11, 2017 at 10:14 pm


Oregon pitcher Miranda Elish (40) warms up her pitches before the game. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

During the hour and a half delay, the women of Oregon Softball clap and sing along to the fitting song, “Umbrella” by Rihanna. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Ducks put on a show for the crowd and sing their hearts out to their requested song, “No Air” by Jordin Sparks during the delay. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

A lot was going on during the rain delay, including an enormous tarp bubble to speed up the drying process. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Oregon Softball team had many enduring fans who patiently waited through the rain for the game to start. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Rushing to start the game, one of the stadium staff spreads out fresh dirt over the field. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Quick to pick up the hit to outfield, Oregon left fielder Sammie Puentes (5) throws the ball in. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon second baseman Alexis Mack (10) hits a single to bring in the last point of the game. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon infielder Danica Mercado (2) slides into second base. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Both sides of the net of the Oregon Ducks watches the game intently. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon second baseman Alexis Mack (10) turns the ball at second to complete the double play. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks and Pacific Tigers high-five one another after a well-played game. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

The Oregon Softball team throws up their O’s with their fans in the stands. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Comments

Amanda Shigeoka

Amanda Shigeoka

Related Posts

Men's BasketballSports

Rough day for Oregon hoops ends with loss to Arizona in Pac-12 Tournament title game

SportsTrack & Field

Edward Cheserek’s 17 titles make him the winningest NCAA track athlete ever

SoftballSports

Kleist and Elish set career-highs in strikeouts as Ducks run-rule Idaho State and Pacific

SportsTrack & Field

Oregon women win their seventh NCAA indoor title in eight years with record-setting performance