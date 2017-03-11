Photos: The Oregon Ducks beat Pacific, 8-0

Oregon pitcher Miranda Elish (40) warms up her pitches before the game. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
During the hour and a half delay, the women of Oregon Softball clap and sing along to the fitting song, “Umbrella” by Rihanna. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The Ducks put on a show for the crowd and sing their hearts out to their requested song, “No Air” by Jordin Sparks during the delay. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
A lot was going on during the rain delay, including an enormous tarp bubble to speed up the drying process. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The Oregon Softball team had many enduring fans who patiently waited through the rain for the game to start. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Rushing to start the game, one of the stadium staff spreads out fresh dirt over the field. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Quick to pick up the hit to outfield, Oregon left fielder Sammie Puentes (5) throws the ball in. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon second baseman Alexis Mack (10) hits a single to bring in the last point of the game. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon infielder Danica Mercado (2) slides into second base. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Both sides of the net of the Oregon Ducks watches the game intently. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Oregon second baseman Alexis Mack (10) turns the ball at second to complete the double play. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks and Pacific Tigers high-five one another after a well-played game. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The Oregon Softball team throws up their O’s with their fans in the stands. The Oregon Ducks defeat the Pacific Tigers 8-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium on March 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)